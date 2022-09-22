Fred Likkel

Whatcom Family Farmers executive director Fred Likkel at work in his Lynden, Wash., office.

 Dillon Honcoop/Save Family Farming

LYNDEN, Wash. — Whatcom County surpasses all other Western Washington counties in value of farm goods produced. The county also seems to lead in attacks on agriculture.

The county’s dairies were smeared as serial polluters by “What’s Upstream,” an advocacy campaign funded by the Environmental Protection Agency.

