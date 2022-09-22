LYNDEN, Wash. — Whatcom County surpasses all other Western Washington counties in value of farm goods produced. The county also seems to lead in attacks on agriculture.
The county’s dairies were smeared as serial polluters by “What’s Upstream,” an advocacy campaign funded by the Environmental Protection Agency.
Activists continued to claim that a county farmworker died from mistreatment long after state investigators ruled his death was unrelated to work.
Bellingham attracts activists, but the rest of the county is small town and rural, said Fred Likkel, executive director of Whatcom Family Farmers and interim director of Save Family Farming.
“It’s a place of extremes,” he said.
Represents farmers
Likkel, 55, grew up in the county on the family’s dairy farm. He didn’t take up farming after college, but has taken on the role of representing farmers.
The two organizations he heads are intertwined. Whatcom Family Farms is more policy-oriented. Save Family Farming is more about answering agriculture’s critics.
“Sometimes you have to speak up and say, ‘What you’re doing is hurting us, and it’s wrong,’” Likkel said. “We’re not afraid to apply some tension to the situation.”
The meetings that are productive have tension, he said. “Yeah, tension makes talking difficult, but that back-and-forth is how you get to solutions.”
No. 1 issue
The No. 1 issue facing Whatcom County agriculture is adjudication of water rights in the Nooksack River Basin, the western portion of the county.
Next year, the Washington Department of Ecology will initiate adjudication, suing every water user in the basin.
Adjudication will prioritize water rights. The Lummi and Nooksack tribes sought adjudication to quantify their off-reservation rights to keep water in the river and its tributaries for salmon.
Tribes have the oldest water rights. Until their rights are set, everyone else’s rights are unsettled. Adjudication will take years, maybe decades, and require massive efforts by landowners and their lawyers.
In a report justifying its plan, Ecology said farmers oppose adjudication and “argue for maintaining the status quo of their current water use.”
Farmers do oppose adjudication, but Ecology is wrong about farmers just wanting to keep things the way they are, Likkel said.
“It frustrates me when people think we’re about the status quo — we’re not,” he said.
Adjudication won’t stop floods or mitigate the impact of climate change on summer flows for fish, Likkel said.
“The reason the farming community has been so opposed is that the Department of Ecology has pushed adjudication as the solution. And it’s not. I think that’s been the biggest issue,” he said.
Unlike arid regions, the county has no reservoirs to control floods or store water for farms and salmon in the dry months.
Although the county gets a lot of rain, farmers need to irrigate in the summer. For decades, they drilled wells. Water law evolved and linked drawing groundwater with taking water directly from a river.
Ecology and tribes are adamant that it’s time to untangle who has a right to water and how much.
‘Collaborative process’
The Legislature gave Ecology money to start adjudication, but it also gave Whatcom County $250,000 to convene a “collaborative process.”
The county hired former Ecology directors Maia Bellon and Jay Manning to lead the process.
At a meeting last spring, Bellon and Manning said what farmers have said, adjudication won’t solve the problem of having too much water in the winter and not enough in the summer.
They proposed convening a “Solutions Table” to come up with an ambitious water plan, like the one developed by water users in the Yakima River Basin in Central Washington.
The table hasn’t convened, however. Tribes said they would not participate, at least not until adjudication was filed. The tribes objected to other parties meeting in the meantime.
Whatcom County natural resources manager Gary Stoyka said the process remains stalled, though a study on the connection between groundwater and streams will be done.
The county will ask legislators for $1 million for studies and to support the collaborative process, he said.
Other issues
Outside adjudication, parties could talk about storing water, creating fish habitat and using water more efficiently, Likkel said.
In one test, a farmer pumped groundwater into a creek after irrigation season, but before fall rains started. “I think we’re pretty proud of what we’ve tried to do for salmon,” Likkel said.
Talks and adjudication could go on simultaneously, though the talks will be harder after Ecology sues water users, he said. “It causes people to clam up.”
Flood worries
Besides farmers, one other group has publicly opposed adjudication. Mayors of small towns say adjudication won’t keep their cities from being flooded again.
High water damaged thousands of homes last winter. Angry residents demanded to know what will be done to prevent another disaster.
“It created a tremendous amount of human suffering,” Likkel said. “There’s definitely tension that wasn’t there before.”
Losing farmland may be another source of tension. Farmers unsure about their future water rights may listen to speculators who are betting that zoning will change and allow development of land now designated for agriculture, Likkel said.
“That pressure is quite intense,” Likkel said. “If you don’t have that certainty, it can be the last straw.”
