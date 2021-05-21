MORGAN HILL, Calif. — Sod farmer Erin Gil offers a counterpoint to the old saying, “Don’t let any grass grow under your feet.”
In fact, he hopes it does, especially during the drought that covers much of the region.
Erin’s father, William Y. Gil, started the family’s turf farm — aptly named Grass Farm — in 1969. It has continued to grow to 120 acres and now serves the San Francisco Bay Area.
“Starting as a family farm, we all helped out with chores as well as canvasing new and upcoming neighborhoods looking for new home owners that could afford to sod their front or back yards,” Erin said. “In those times, it was hard to convince homeowners to spend the extra money to hire someone to grow their front yard. Everyone seeded their lawns.”
Erin recalled that his other early responsibilities were walking the fields picking up rocks, roots and other debris to keep the turf clean.
Grass Farm’s product line consists of cool season turf varieties that follow the Turfgrass Water Conservation Alliance research and development guidelines. Alliance members include seed producers, turf breeders, university researchers and industry experts.
Following the alliance's guidelines, the company offers grass varieties that are drought tolerant and offer the best color and texture.
Being in a transition climate zone, Bay Area homeowners can plant warm season grass such as hybrid Bermuda.
For cool season lawns in the Bay Area double dwarf fescue remains the choice, and hybrid Bermuda can be used through winter dormancy.
With drought and COVID-19 lingering, selling grass sod can be a challenge. Oddly, many problems are traced to irrigation, not drought.
“In our experience, we spend the most time solving problems associated with irrigation,” Erin said. "Many of the problems associated with disease and die back are associated with applying too much or too little water.”
Once lawns are bursting with lush green grass, customers can visit Garden Accents in nearby Gilroy. It is operated by Erin’s sister, Debbie Barcord, and offers fountains, plants and pottery.
Erin has spent years supporting local organizations: California Landscape Contractors Association, Santa Clara County Farm Bureau. Santa Clara Counties Valley Water, Landscape Advisory Committee and the Santa Clara County Planning Commission.
However, there is no support for surface and underground pests. He said cool season turf’s biggest problem in the Bay Area is infestations of white grubs.
Then there are gophers. These furry nuisances can be controlled by gopher wire, traps, baits and water to flush them out of their holes.
Artificial turf also falls in the “unwanted" category. He said grass outperforms fake turf, especially in hot weather.
On a hot day, Gil measured the surface temperatures of grass and other surfaces.
It was an August afternoon at about 5 p.m. The artificial turf registered 148 degrees, asphalt was 134 degrees, concrete was in the upper 120 degrees and natural turf was 98 degrees.
“Anyone could say our urban 'heat island' is as much a matter of the changes to the landscape materials used as atmospheric carbon dioxide,” he said.
That, he said, is why he's sold on the real thing.