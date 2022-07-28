ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Kittitas Reclamation District manager Urban Eberhart promotes the Yakima River Basin water plan like a man who's seen the futility of water wars.
The basin covers 6,000 square miles in south-central Washington and in one year yields crops worth $4.5 billion. The basin has 48 fish species, including two that are federally protected.
Once upon a time, Eberhart recalls, seasoned adversaries, equally matched, fought like crazy over water.
Sides lawyered up and stopped talking. "The legal folks were always afraid we might say something wrong," he said.
Nevertheless, people did start talking in a "collaborative process," the antithesis of fighting words.
From the talks sprang a 30-year, $4 billion plan supported by irrigation districts, the Yakama Nation, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the Washington Department of Ecology.
The plan has several elements: conserving and storing water, removing fish barriers and restoring habitat, improving irrigation equipment and operations, and water banking.
The timeline and dollar estimates are rough. The plan has been underway for more than a decade and has decades to go and depends on public funding, primarily from the federal government.
At the request of state legislators, Washington State University in 2014 analyzed the costs and benefits of each project. As insurance against drought, the irrigation projects didn't pencil out, the report concluded.
The plan's backers, including Ecology, said the plan can't be picked apart that way. Each element depends on the other. If one is short-changed, the enterprise collapses.
It should be a model for others, says Eberhart.
"What we are doing in this basin can be, and I predict will be, replicated in other parts of the United States and arguably the world," he said in a 2020 TED Talk in Yakima.
Eberhart, 61, was a high schooler growing up on the family farm during the severe 1977 drought that intensified the basin's battle over water.
His father, Dee Eberhart, who died this year at the age of 97, was an orchardist and a geography professor at Central Washington University. He testified in Olympia that year on the basin's water shortage.
"My introduction to the legislative process was watching my dad," Eberhart said.
To pre-empt a federal lawsuit over tribal water rights, the Washington Department of Ecology filed for adjudication in Yakima County Superior Court in 1977. Adjudication prioritizes water rights.
Ecology's director said adjudication might go on for seven to 10 years. Last year, the state Supreme Court ruled on a few final disputes, completing adjudication in 44 years.
Long before then, it was apparent adjudication wasn't going to keep the basin from suffering water shortages, especially if snowpacks are smaller and melt earlier, Eberhart said.
"Adjudication just tells you what you have. It doesn't solve emerging problems in a rapidly changing climate," he said.
With the Yakima adjudication done, Ecology plans to adjudicate water-rights in the Nooksack basin in northwest Washington.
Adjudication will set water rights for the Lummi Nation and Nooksack Indian Tribe, according to Ecology. Beginning next year, the department will take water users to court.
Lawmakers granted Ecology's request for money to launch adjudication. They also gave Whatcom County money to hire ex-Ecology directors Jay Manning and Maia Bellon to lead separate, collaborative talks.
"The model that we're proposing to copy is the Yakima Basin Integrated Plan," Manning said last spring. "It is balanced and is designed to achieve the interests of all in the basin.
"We think it's entirely replicable here in the Nooksack basin," he said.
The effort floundered, or at least stalled for this year, because tribes objected to water-users meeting until Ecology files for adjudication.
Eberhart said he doesn't have a comment on adjudication in the Nooksack, other than he endorses what Manning and Bellon are trying to do.
"I do support them in their attempt to at least see if it's possible," he said.
The Kittitas Reclamation District serves irrigators in the Upper Yakima River Basin. The district has a goal of conserving 100,118 acre-feet through projects that will cost a total of $387 million. "I'm very confident it is possible in the reasonable future," Eberhart
So far, the district has conserved 6,843 acre-feet. Cottonwood trees that flourished beside earthen canals are drying up now that the canals are lined with fabric and concrete.
The irrigation district and other agencies also rerouted water to keep fish-bearing Manastash Creek flowing year-round instead of going dry in the summer. "We achieved, I think, more than anyone thought we could," Kittitas County Conservation District project manager Sherry Swanson said.
Standing beside flowing Manastash Creek, Eberhart said the project was a creative alternative to being sued.
"Before the collaborative process, this would be dry and embroiled in lawsuits," he said. "We can be creative if we aren't in litigation. With litigation we crawl back in our bunkers."
