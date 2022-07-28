Urban Eberhart

Kiittitas Reclamation District manager Urban Eberhart stands beside a newly lined irrigation canal in Central Washington. Lining canals will conserve water, an element of the Yakima Basin Integrated Plan.

 Don Jenkins/Capital Press

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Kittitas Reclamation District manager Urban Eberhart promotes the Yakima River Basin water plan like a man who's seen the futility of water wars.

The basin covers 6,000 square miles in south-central Washington and in one year yields crops worth $4.5 billion. The basin has 48 fish species, including two that are federally protected.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you