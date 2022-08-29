Irrigation water

Western ag groups have asked the Department of the Interior to expedite efforts to save irrigation water.

 Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Citing the dire challenges agricultural water users face in the West, a coalition of western agriculture groups is calling on the Department of the Interior to immediately put into effect the $4 billion in drought funding from the Inflation Reduction Act.

“Beyond the urgency of the dire hydrological situation faced in many western watersheds, this prompt action is essential for a variety of other reasons,” the coalition said in a letter to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you