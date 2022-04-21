Members of the Congressional Western Caucus are challenging federal government’s expansive authority in regulating water bodies by filing an amicus brief in support of petitioners in a lawsuit pending before the U.S. Supreme Court.
The 64 Congressional Western Caucus Members were among the 155 House Republicans and 46 senators who filed the “friend of the court” brief on Monday.
The case is directly related to the authority the federal government has over states and private citizens to regulate “waters of the United States” — known as WOTUS — under the Clean Water Act.
It involves a wetlands designation on a vacant lot near Priest Lake, Idaho, which Mike and Chantell Sackett purchased in 2004 to build a home. Early in the construction process, the Environmental Protection Agency sent the Sacketts a compliance order asserting the property was subject to the Clean Water Act and the Sacketts had illegally placed fill material into jurisdictional wetlands on their property.
In their amicus brief, the lawmakers said Congress made clear its intent in legislative text, structure and history to establish a limited federal regulatory presence in cooperation with states.
“In the CWA, Congress selected language that, from practically the founding, was understood both to exercise limited jurisdiction and to preserve the states’ traditional role as the principal regulators of local waters and lands,” the brief states.
But this intent has now been turned on its head, the brief stated. Through the “significant nexus” test, the EPA and Army Corps of Engineers can instead use any ecological connection between land and nearby water as a pretext for intrusive central planning, the brief states.
“This case presents an opportunity for the court to finally put the genie back in the bottle and endorse the functionally equivalent test proposed by Justice (Antonin) Scalia. Only then will Congress’s dual purposes of cooperative federalism and environmental protection in the CWA be fully vindicated,” the brief states.
In another case, Rapanos v. United States, the Supreme Court confronted the question of whether the CWA extended to non-navigable, isolated wetlands. No opinion of the court garnered a majority.
“As a result, the EPA and the Corps have added further confusion by applying a constantly changing back and forth set of guidance and rules starting with the 2008 guidance, followed by a much broader and overreaching 2015 Clean Water Rule,” the brief states.
The 2015 rule was followed by the “reasonable and more easily administrable” 2020 Navigable Waters Protection Rule, supported by several amici, that adhered to Justice Scalia’s test. Unfortunately, in 2021, the EPA and the Corps revoked the 2020 rule and are now considering an expansion of federal jurisdiction akin to the 2015 rule, the brief states.
“Justice Scalia’s plurality opinion in Rapanos recognized that the term ‘navigable waters’ imposed more meaningful constraints on federal bureaucratic overreach, consistent with its textual and historical limitation to ‘relatively permanent, standing or continuously flowing bodies of water … constraints to which the agencies have failed to adhere consistently,” the brief states.
Under Scalia’s test, wetlands could only qualify if they have a “continuous surface connection” to stable bodies of water that rendered them “indistinguishable” from such waters, the brief states.