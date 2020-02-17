Oregon Gov. Kate Brown's support for breaching four Snake River dams has sparked a strong rebuke from the Pacific Northwest Waterways Association.
Brown sent a letter to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee supporting removal of the dams, according to the Associated Press.
"It's an important statement that's been made, and thus our concern for the incorrect information that's in the letter," said Kristin Meira, executive director of the Pacific Northwest Waterways Association.
The association advocates for navigation, energy, trade and economic development in the region and has argued that removing the dams would cost farmers and the region's economy $76 million a year.
Brown's letter re-states misinformation that's been circulating for several years about a supposed link between dam breaching and orca recovery, Meira said.
The dams are owned and operated by the federal government.
"This is very concerning because it does not appear to comport with the latest information available from NOAA Fisheries, the federal agency of scientists dedicated to the recovery of both Chinook salmon and Southern Resident killer whales," Meira said.
NOAA says a "whole suite" of actions, not just dam breaching, are required for recovery of the three orca pods.
"Extreme measures like Snake River dam breaching, which would have tremendous impacts on farming communities, (are) not necessary for the recovery of those whales," Meira said.
No single salmon recovery action on a single river would bring about recovery of the orcas, according to NOAA. It will require effective management of boat traffic near whales and improvements in their primary prey, chinook salmon.
NOAA says the relative size of the Snake River salmon stocks compared to others on the West Coast means that increases in their numbers, whether from breaching dams or otherwise, would result in only a marginal change in the total salmon available to the killer whales. Long-term recovery of West Coast salmon and their habitat collectively, including in Puget Sound, will likely be an important contributor to recovery of the whales.
The waterways association's focus is on the federal level, but — "When you have a state official insert themselves into something of this nature," Meira said — it will reach out to organizations on a state level.
If the government study of all dam operations were to recommend breaching, it would fall to federal agencies, particularly the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, to request funding for those projects, Meira said.
"This is a good opportunity to get the right information out there about what actually would benefit orcas," she said. "(The focus on the Snake River dams) ends up being a disservice to those orca pods."