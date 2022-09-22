BOARDMAN, Ore. — It started last January with a multimillion-dollar fine levied by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality against the Port of Morrow.

The port, situated along the Columbia River in northeastern Oregon, has for years collected nitrogen-rich wastewater from food processors and other businesses at its industrial park near Boardman and used it to irrigate neighboring farmland under a permit from DEQ.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you