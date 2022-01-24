Idaho Department of Water Resources staff told the state Water Resource Board Jan. 21 that 10 organizations OK'd terms of an agreement that paves the way for developing a groundwater management plan for part of the central mountains.
Users in the Big Wood and Little Wood Basins experienced a second straight low water year in 2021. Water Resources Director Gary Spackman last May initiated an administrative proceeding covering water rights.
Last summer’s settlement among groundwater users and holders of senior surface water rights, reached with help from state leaders, applied to the 2021 irrigation season only. If the new agreement is made final, it would apply for three years and then be revisited.
State law prioritizes senior rights during water shortages. Snowpack so far this year is 120% of normal in the Big Wood Basin and 128% in the Little Wood Basin, the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service reported Jan. 24.
The agreement’s terms include detailed water management practices within the Big Wood River Ground Water Management Area and the Wood River watershed, the board said in a release.
A draft groundwater management plan must be finished and presented to the Big Wood River Ground Water Management Area Advisory Committee for review and recommendations. Spackman would have to review and adopt a final plan.
“This has been a hard task to get done,” Water Resource Board member Dean Stevenson of Rupert said.
Terms of the agreement include reducing groundwater use; maintaining river flows at a targeted level; limiting the groundwater season of use for irrigation; and creating a conservation, infrastructure and efficiency fund.
The Big Wood & Little Wood Water Users Association would deliver water each year to senior right holders. Amounts differ for each river. The Galena Ground Water District would acquire the water, which on the Big Wood River would be covered by the fund.
Terms on the Little Wood River include a streamflow target May 1-Sept. 30 at a station near Richfield.
The term sheet calls for participating groundwater districts to fallow irrigated farmland to achieve annual or baseline levels of reduced groundwater use. Galena and South Valley groundwater districts would fallow different amounts.
Groundwater districts would carry out additional usage reductions in drought years as determined by snowpack and streamflow levels.
The agreement calls for contributions to the new fund — $210,000 a year shared by users and the state Water Resource Board — to help finance conservation or infrastructure projects, and pay for some delivery of stored water.
An equal number of surface water and groundwater users, and a board representative, would be on the fund’s committee. It would make decisions, reviewed and approved by the Water Resource Board, on projects and stored-water purchases. The agreement proposes the Wood River Resource Conservation & Development Council hold and administer the funds.
Other parties to the agreement include Big Wood Canal Co., Sun Valley Co., Water District 37B Ground Water Association, Sun Valley Water and Sewer District and the cities of Hailey, Bellevue and Ketchum.
Carl Pendleton, who chairs the Big Wood Canal Co. board, told Capital Press the proposed agreement is “a lot better than a path to litigation,” which would be followed by Department of Water Resources action using limited tools based on rights priority. The agreement would serve all parties, especially on the Little Wood.
As for the Big Wood, the agreement would have less overall impact on rights fulfillment than how the Bellevue Triangle aquifer fills each fall and how much snowpack and runoff the basin receives in winter and spring, he said.
But in the Big Wood River below Magic Reservoir, the agreement would help supply senior surface water rights, Pendleton said. It would help keep groundwater users operating, in contrast to merely shutting off wells, and lead to more comprehensive overall management of wells.
“This is going to be a big learning process, especially for the (groundwater) pumping community,” he said.
Bob Turner, Idaho Ground Water Appropriators Inc. executive director, said it is “remarkable that such diverse entities can come together and agree on a solution to resolve a difficult situation. Their willingness to compromise and protect a valuable resource for future generations is extraordinary.”