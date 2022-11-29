The Idaho Water Users Association will have its 86th annual convention Jan. 16-19 in Boise.
The event will be at the Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
The convention provides “the opportunity for water users to gather from throughout the state and talk about issues important to managing Idaho’s water,” said Paul Arrington, the association’s executive director and general counsel.
The issues “may be external in the sense of policy and legal, or may be internal in the sense of operating the business of the water management company,” he said.
About 230 people usually attend.
On the business side, presentations geared to irrigation districts, canal companies and other water delivery entities cover internal controls and best practices, risk management and attracting and retaining employees.
Policy-wise, a discussion of the state’s “domestic exemption” statutes is slated, Arrington said.
Groundwater rights must be acquired through the state’s appropriation process, which includes permitting. But Idaho Code Title 42, Section 227 exempts the drilling and use of wells for domestic purposes. Section 111 defines domestic purposes and sets a daily usage limit.
Among other things, the presentation on the domestic exemption — expected at 3:50 p.m. Jan. 17 — will cover “what is it, and is it time for a change?” Arrington said. Water attorneys and state Department of Water Resources officials are scheduled to participate.
Other presentations will cover challenges water delivery organizations face in urbanizing communities. “A Highway Runs Through It: Road Construction Projects and Water Infrastructure,” set for 2 p.m. Jan. 17, is an example.
The convention also will include meetings of Idaho Water Users Association committees and updates on organizations including the association, the Department of Water Resources, the Idaho Water Resource Board and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.
Also to be discussed: the state’s water supply outlook, recent Idaho Supreme Court decisions, and Water District 63’s project to further automate Boise River delivery and analysis.
A banquet with legislators will be at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 18. An awards lunch is set at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 19.
Cost: $150 for government employees or students, $250 for association members, $325 for non-members. Continuing education credits are available.
Information: Kathryn Hartman, 208-344-6690 or iwua@iwua.org.
