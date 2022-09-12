Klamath irrigation

An irrigation pivot waters a mint field last year at Mike McKoen's farm in the Klamath Project along the Oregon-California border.

 Contributed by Mike McKoen

TULELAKE, Calif. — For Mike McKoen, a year of uncertainty farming in the Klamath Project has become a fight to the finish.

With onion harvest fast approaching, McKoen had been counting on a steady supply of water from Upper Klamath Lake to irrigate his fields at a critical point in the growing season. Otherwise, he risks the crop dying in the ground and his investment turning to dust. 

