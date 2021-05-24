A proceeding that Idaho Department of Water Resources Director Gary Spackman initiated to administer water rights in a drought-stricken part of the central mountains is being challenged.
The South Valley Ground Water District and Sun Valley Co. have asked Spackman to dismiss the administrative proceeding. Sixteen other water users joined the challenges.
The City of Bellevue also filed a motion asking for clarification and a postponement of the June 7-11 hearing.
The proceeding concerns water rights in the Big Wood and Little Wood river basins, including Silver Creek in Water District 37 and Camas Creek Basin in District 37B. It will determine if groundwater rights in the Bellevue Triangle — which has a fairly small aquifer with many users — should be curtailed.
Spackman, in a May 4 notice, said a drought is predicted during the 2021 irrigation season and the water supply in Silver Creek and its tributaries may not be adequate to meet the needs of surface water users.
He said models show curtailing groundwater rights during the irrigation season would result in increased flows for senior surface water right holders.
Idaho administers water rights under its prior-appropriation doctrine, also known as “first in time, first in right.”
Conjunctive management rules aim to help ensure allocated water is managed as an interconnected system of groundwater and surface water sources that affect one another.
South Valley Ground Water District in its May 13 motion said that instead of ordering an administrative proceeding, Spackman should use state rules for administering surface and ground water conjunctively. The district said state law does not give the director authority to initiate a contested case for conjunctive administration outside these rules, and that a court in 2016 decided a proper process for conjunctive administration.
Sun Valley Co. in its May 14 motion said state law requires a call for administration of water rights but none was referenced in Spackman’s May 4 notice.
Water Resources Deputy Director Matt Weaver would not say how the department will respond to the motions. He expects the hearing officer to rule on them soon.
Decisions by the department or director can be appealed to district court.
Earlier, the department announced it was sending notices about the administrative proceeding to around 1,170 water users in Districts 37 and 37B.
Spackman and IDWR staff in the past year participated in meetings with the Big Wood Ground Water Management Area Advisory Committee to discuss groundwater management as well as potential water use and mitigation practices users could carry out to prevent any injury to senior surface water users.