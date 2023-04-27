Up to 900 junior groundwater rights in the Eastern Snake Plain could be curtailed this irrigation season to cover what is owed to senior right holders, according to the Idaho Department of Water Resources.
Rights at risk are junior to Dec. 30, 1953, and their owners are not on record as participating in an approved mitigation plan.
Director Gary Spackman on April 21 issued a methodology order in the Surface Water Coalition’s longstanding delivery call. The order reflects a calculation method, revised for the first time since 2016, based on experience and current hydrologic conditions.
The department uses court-approved methodology orders to evaluate water supply and aquifer conditions, and irrigation demand. The process produces a calculation by which it determines the impacts, or injury, caused by junior users pumping from the aquifer.
IDWR “must periodically update the numerous factors involved in our methodology order calculations to ensure it adequately protects the senior water users as outlined in Idaho law,” Deputy Director Mat Weaver said in a release.
State law requires oldest rights to be filled first. The department manages surface and groundwater as a single system in calculating annual impacts.
The new methodology revises elements used to determine in-season and end-of-season injury volumes. And it revises the method used to calculate curtailment dates in a manner that could result in earlier curtailment dates.
“The methodology for determining material injury to water rights by determining reasonable in-season demand and reasonable carryover should be based on updated data, the best available science, analytical methods, and the director’s professional judgment,” the order reads. “In the future, climate may vary and conditions may change; therefore, the methodology may need to be adjusted to consider a different baseline year or years.”
Pumping by junior groundwater users could cause a shortfall of 75,200 acre-feet, according to the department’s April application of the new methodology order.
Upper Snake River snowpack is not as far above normal as it is in many basins in the state, and the accumulation year started last fall with dry soils and low reservoir levels. Aquifer flow into the river remains low following two years of drought.
Water supply conditions “are still resulting in an injury determination at this time,” Weaver said.
The department will recalculate injury around July 1 based on documented irrigation usage and current water supply, he said in an interview.
Approved mitigation plans are in place for Idaho Ground Water Appropriators Inc.; Southwest, Goose Creek and A&B irrigation districts; the Coalition of Cities; and the Water Mitigation Coalition. These entities and their water users will not need to show how they can mitigate for projected shortfalls if they continue to comply with the plans, according to the order.
Junior users without a mitigation plan can participate in an approved plan, such as that of the Groundwater Appropriators, or request to join a groundwater district to participate in its mitigation efforts.
The aquifer has dropped for reasons including growth and development, drought and irrigation efficiency gains. The department last year issued a moratorium on new water rights from King Hill upstream to Snake headwaters.
