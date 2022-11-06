Idaho irrigation (copy)

The Idaho Water Resource Board is soliciting applications for grants that can be used to upgrade water infrastructure.

 Brad Carlson/Capital Press File

The Idaho Water Resource Board will accept applications through Dec. 9 for its second round of Aging Water Infrastructure competitive grants.

A total of $12.5 million is available. An individual application cannot exceed $2 million. The board, which recently updated grant criteria following a comment period, will meet in early 2023 to evaluate applications and select projects to be funded.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you