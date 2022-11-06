The Idaho Water Resource Board will accept applications through Dec. 9 for its second round of Aging Water Infrastructure competitive grants.
A total of $12.5 million is available. An individual application cannot exceed $2 million. The board, which recently updated grant criteria following a comment period, will meet in early 2023 to evaluate applications and select projects to be funded.
The Legislature this year set aside surplus funds for the board to create the program. The grants can support projects that improve irrigation water delivery and usage as well as water storage, drainage and treatment. Examples include repairs, replacements and improvements.
Projects completed or underway by the application deadline are not eligible. Also ineligible are projects involving municipal drinking or wastewater systems; another state grant program addresses those needs.
Entities that applied for grants in the first round but did not receive funds can apply in the second round, the board said in a release. Those that did receive funding in the first round can apply to receive more.
The projects proposed must already have at least 33% in local matching funds available.
Separately, the board set a Dec. 1 deadline for requests to add projects to its regional water sustainability priority list. The board plans to support projects — including studies — that provide sustainability benefits on a regional, basin-wide or statewide scale.
Inclusion on the list is not a funding commitment, the board said, but rather a recognition that a project has potential to help achieve water sustainability. Each project must go through application and review processes whether it involves a grant, loan or other funding program.
