Low snowpack in Idaho’s central mountains has concerned hydrologists and irrigators since just after the start of the year.
Recent snowpack totals lag long-term averages by 30 percentage points or more.
Carl Pendleton, a farmer and rancher who chairs the Big Wood Canal Co. board, said persisting dry conditions could reduce total yields and pressure cattle on drier rangeland.
Hay growers in the area can get 3 to 5 cuttings in the typical year, he said. This year, they could end up with 2 or 3 cuttings if conditions stay dry.
Corn yields would be reduced if growers plant shorter-maturing varieties that have less mass at harvest, Pendleton said. Cattle on irrigated pasture should benefit to an extent from a grass crop that entered 2020 in good shape.
“Our snowpack right now is from big southern storms in December-January,” he said. Snowpack then dropped quickly in relation to long-term averages, as February and early March stayed dry. Precipitation over the March 14-15 weekend helped a bit, bringing wet snow to mountains and rain to lower areas.
About one-third of Big Wood Canal Co.’s water supply comes from Magic Reservoir. The rest is from Milner-Gooding Canal on the Snake River.
The company’s irrigation season could last to about Sept. 1, assuming a May 1 start and the current snowpack supplying about a month’s worth of water, Pendleton said March 18. That outlook reflects that the reservoir saw good carryover storage — water remaining following irrigation season — in each of the last three years.
Magic Reservoir can hold 191,500 acre-feet of water. If current conditions hold, it would drop to 4,500 acre-feet by the end of the season, he said. At that level, deliveries can no longer be made equitably and the fishery is supported.
“We may not see the reservoir completely fill to the point that we need to draft,” matching outflow releases to inflows, Pendleton said. “Our peak is normally in June. It has been a warmer year.”
USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, which in a March 1 report said more precipitation would be needed to avoid water shortages, pegged snowpack as of March 18 at 70% of normal in the Big Wood and Big Lost river basins, and 68% in the Little Wood River Basin. At the same time, many southern Idaho basins had totals approaching 90 or 100%, or more.
Recent precipitation boosted totals by 11 percentage points in Little Wood, 8% in Big Lost and 3% in Big Wood compared to March 9.
January’s active weather patterns flowed from the west or northwest. Troy Lindquist, a senior hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Boise, said that because of mountain ranges and topography, these types of storms typically are drier by the time they come east and south into Wood and Big Lost basins.
However, “in the past, they have had some very good March precipitation,” he said. “So far this month, the storm track is a little more favorable.”
Pendleton said most snowpack in the area’s basins comes from “Pineapple Express” storms coming from the south.
“Our basin is relatively small,” he said. “We can get a couple of big storms out of the south and they will fill our basin.”