Farmers often need to know the value of water. One factor that influences water's value is its risk level. At a session during the Land Investment Expo in Des Moines, water expert Darren Fillmore shared tips with farmers on how to evaluate water risk.

 U.S. Bureau of Reclamation

Farmers in the West are facing increased water-related risks as the demand for water increases and the supply is variable or decreasing, according to water expert Darren Fillmore.

Fillmore is the agricultural water resource director at WestWater Research, a Boise-based economic consulting firm specializing in water market research, pricing and trading.

