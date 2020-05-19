Big Wood Canal Co. is asking Magic Reservoir water users help extend a short season by voluntarily reducing deliveries.
Idaho’s central mountains received less than two-thirds of the average precipitation in the snow-accumulation year that started in October as many storms missed the region, the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service reported.
Shoshone-based Big Wood Canal is asking Magic customers to voluntarily reduce deliveries over periods of at least seven days.
Though some customers cannot reduce irrigation now because of unique needs, “everyone should be mindful of the fact that a little crop stress today will be nothing in comparison to that in August,” the company said on its website. “Water could be exhausted as early as Aug. 20, though we have hope to reach our earlier forecast of Sept. 1.”
Board Chairman Carl Pendleton said water released from Magic Reservoir to users is down 15-20% since the notice was issued May 13. Most reductions so far are by larger-scale users. His hay, grain, corn and livestock operation cut usage by 30%. Some larger users cut their deliveries in half.
Usage reductions by larger users, and seven-day commitments, are important because it can take two or three days for water savings downstream to impact reservoir levels, he said.
The idea is “to get the whole group to go,” Pendleton said.
Magic Reservoir, on the Big Wood River downstream from Hailey and Bellevue, serves about 500 users. Inflows are 70-80% below normal, he said. Other factors include surface-water diversions upstream in the Bellevue Triangle area — which has many users and a fairly small, porous aquifer.
The reservoir’s capacity is 191,500 acre-feet. Pendleton said the reservoir early May 19 held about 146,000 acre-feet. Inflow was 250-300 acre-feet and users were drawing about 1,300 acre-feet, making the day’s usage around 1,000 acre-feet. Hot summer days can see draws of 1,600 to 1,700 acre-feet.
The short-term outlook is helped by anticipated cool weather and the upcoming first cutting of hay, both of which reduce demand, he said.
Big Wood Canal plans to continue its voluntary reduction program as long as is practical.
“It gets back to the recognition that we are in a dry year and are going to be short on the other end,” Pendleton said. “As long as we can stay shut off or reduced, we will manage it that way. It’s up to producers.”
Grant Loomis, with University of Idaho Extension in Blaine County, said having less water available in the region figures to reduce some yields, and make water and nitrogen-fertilizer management more challenging near season’s end as wheat and barley growers optimize protein levels.
He encourages producers to look into NRCS programs that offer cost-sharing for projects that conserve water.
Justin Stevenson, manager of Wood River Irrigation Diversion 45, said the area’s snow-water equivalent this year is similar to that of 2007, when water deliveries associated with flows at the Big Wood River’s Hailey gauge — above which there is no reservoir — were cut off from late June to mid-July depending on the seniority of water rights.
The area’s current low-water year compares to a strong 2019, an above-average 2018 and exceptionally high 2017.