SUN VALLEY, Idaho — Taking a look at the new Biden administration, two veterans of western water issues say they are optimistic about key appointments in federal agencies overseeing water issues.
Christine Arbogast, president of Kogovsek & Associates and the National Water Resource Association, and Mark Limbaugh, president of The Ferguson Group, have been involved in water issues for decades.
They shared their insights on what to expect with the new administration during the Idaho Water Users Association Water Law & Resources Seminar.
Deb Haaland, the new Secretary of the Interior, is new to many folks in the West, but she’s quite accomplished and really passionate, Arbogast said. At a recent roundtable, she spoke a lot about how to manage drought and irrigation.
“I feel frankly that she’s going to be really open to the western water community,” she said.
Haaland has appointed Tanya Trujillo, with 20 years of experience in natural resource management and water agreements, as assistant secretary for water and science.
At the Bureau of Reclamation, Deputy Commissioner Camille Touton — a veteran water policy advisor — is awaiting confirmation to lead the agency.
Both Trujillo and Touton support water infrastructure. Storage is not a four-letter word for them, Arbogast said.
“They get the need for storage, they get the need to build infrastructure,” she said.
Limbaugh agreed, saying Trujillo and Touton are “two very good advocates for western water.”
He’s also pleased with the nomination of Mike Connor, a former Interior deputy secretary, as assistant secretary of the Army for civil works, saying he is an outstanding, bipartisan, common-sense person.
“I’m excited we’ve got that caliber of a person in the Pentagon,” he said, adding that Connor still needs to be confirmed.
Other nominees with knowledge of water issues and agriculture yet to be confirmed include Jaime Pinkham as deputy assistant secretary of the Army for civil works; Robert Bonnie as USDA undersecretary for farm production and conservation; Homer Wilkes as USDA undersecretary of natural resources and the environment; and Randy Moore as chief of the U.S. Forest Service.
People and priorities will change with a new administration, and the western water community needs to stay engaged to be successful, Arbogast and Limbaugh said.
“The most important thing is not to be afraid of them and try to build relationships,” Arbogast said.
That’s true at the Environmental Protection Agency as well, where Michael Regan is the new administrator. He is middle ground and has strong support from folks like the Farm Bureau, she said.
She encouraged water users to continue to engage with all the agencies at the level they do now.
“The folks on the ground are your key to the folks at the top,” she said. The folks on the ground see what you see, the folks at the top don’t, she added.
Limbaugh agreed, saying the political folks make policy, the career guys implement it and their bosses ask them what people want.
“You always start at the lowest level and work your way up,” he said.