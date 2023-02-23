A farmer looks at the Colorado River, the lifeline for several Western states and northern Mexico. A survey of voters in eight states in the Intermountain West shows heightened concerns about the river.
Water is a big issue in the Intermountain West, and very little ranks higher as a conservation priority for voters than protecting sources of drinking water, according to the 13th annual State of the Rockies Project Conservation in the West Poll.
“Part of the reason why that’s something that’s at the top of their minds is their strong perception that water shortages in the West are a serious crisis,” said Dave Metz, principal and president of opinion firm Fairbanks, Maslin, Maulin, Metz & Associates.
More than 400 voters in each of eight states — Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming — were surveyed.
Half of respondents in this year’s survey consider water shortages to be a serious crisis, and 39% rate it as a significant problem.
“The level of intensity of concern around water is really off the charts. And by a number of metrics, it is higher than it has been in most of our polling over the course of … the State of the Rockies Project,” he said during a webinar on the poll results.
Concern was highest in the four southern tier states of Nevada, Utah, Arizona and New Mexico, with at least 86% of voters in each state describing water shortages as a serious problem and a majority labeling it a crisis.
“When you look at the other four states, the concern is not as intense, but it’s still widespread with about 4 in 5 viewing the water shortage in the West as a serious problem,” he said.
The survey also found 92% view drought as a serious problem with more than two-thirds rating it an extremely or very serious problem. It also found 93% of voters view low water levels in rivers as a serious risk with more than two-thirds rating it an extremely or very serious problem.
“One of the major drivers of the sentiment is of course the Colorado River, which plays a central role in the water supplies of many of the states within the Intermountain West,” he said.
The survey asked voters in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Utah, the four states the river runs through, whether the river was at risk. Results in three of the states hit new highs for voters who think the river is at risk.
The exception was Colorado, where concern has been very high but fairly stable, with about three-fourths of voters labeling the river at risk.
“So this resource so essential to water supplies in the region is one that voters see as being in jeopardy,” he said.
The survey also asked voters to weigh in on policy ideas to address water shortages in their community. Each of the ideas received majority support, but voters were a little more ambivalent about the ones that might have more direct impact on homeowners, he said.
Those policies and voter support are:
• Investing in water infrastructure to reduce waste and leaks, 95%.
• Requiring local government to determine adequate water supply before approving new residential development, 87%.
• Increasing the use of recycled water for homes and businesses, 88%.
• Providing financial incentives for homes and businesses to replace lawns and grassy areas, 80%.
• Prohibit grass lawns at new development and homes, 62%.
• Providing financial incentives to farmers to temporarily take land out of production during severe water shortages, 54%.
