Colorado River (copy)

A farmer looks at the Colorado River, the lifeline for several Western states and northern Mexico. A survey of voters in eight states in the Intermountain West shows heightened concerns about the river.

 Jae C. Hong/Associate Press File

Water is a big issue in the Intermountain West, and very little ranks higher as a conservation priority for voters than protecting sources of drinking water, according to the 13th annual State of the Rockies Project Conservation in the West Poll.

“Part of the reason why that’s something that’s at the top of their minds is their strong perception that water shortages in the West are a serious crisis,” said Dave Metz, principal and president of opinion firm Fairbanks, Maslin, Maulin, Metz & Associates.

