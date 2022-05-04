Lincoln County in eastern Washington state has been designated a natural disaster due to drought.
The county has been in a severe drought for eight or more consecutive weeks or an extreme or exceptional drought during the growing season, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the USDA Farm Service Agency said in a notice to stakeholders.
"The time period started on April 15 and it is continuing — there's no end date in sight yet," said Steve King, farm loan chief for the agency in Spokane.
Ranchers especially depend on the designation for the disaster programs to be available, said Jon Wyss, state executive director for the agency.
"These programs help ranchers with forage loss, water hauling, feed transportation and watering facility establishment amongst other assistance," Wyss said.
Contiguous counties also eligible in Washington are Adams, Ferry, Grant, Okanogan, Spokane, Stevens and Whitman.
The natural disaster designation allows the agency to extend "much-needed" emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts.
The application deadline is Dec. 19.
The designation also helps customers who already have loans with FSA by triggering a disaster set-aside, King said. That allows them to set aside payments until a loan matures.
"If the drought impacts your yield and the market doesn't respond enough to cover your losses, keep in mind our assistance is available," King said.
FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
Wyss advises farmers and ranchers to contact their local FSA office and maintain up-to-date records in order to be eligible.
Wyss expects other counties will also become eligible for disaster designation.
"This drought is widespread and (it) is a matter of time before other counties trigger," he said.
