Washington's agriculture director is recommending that legislators consider a statewide expansion of the Department of Ecology's Office of the Columbia River.
Nothing formal has been proposed, Washington State Department of Agriculture director Derek Sandison told the Capital Press.
"We think it's a good idea," he said. "We've been dealing with seemingly intractable problems in the Skagit, for example. Without a program like Office of the Columbia River, there's not a lot of answers."
Currently, the office primarily serves the Columbia Basin and its tributaries in Eastern Washington.
Before becoming the agriculture director in 2015, Sandison was director of the Columbia River office.
"As we engage with farmers, Department of Ecology and other agencies, we've said, 'Hey, this is a format and a series of processes that has worked pretty well in Eastern Washington,'"Sandison said. "I think it might be part of the answer that solves some of the problems that we're seeing in places like the Skagit Valley."
Irrigation water supplies differ between Western and Eastern Washington, Sandison said.
In the Nooksack, Skagit, Clark County, Clallam and Dungeness areas, there's no program like the office to expand water supply opportunities to address water shortages for agricultural irrigation, he said.
"So you're unfortunately in a zero-sum game, where in order for someone to get a water right, someone else has to lose that water," Sandison said.
In Eastern Washington, the office has worked through conservation projects and storage projects, for aquifers and repurposing surface storage, to expand supplies to provide additional water for farms and improve river flows for fish, Sandison said.
In Eastern Washington, Sandison pointed to "great progress" in the Odessa Project since 2005. The aquifer in that area is dropping, leaving some irrigators without an adequate supply of water.
"We remain at a point where, really, it's a just add-money proposition," he said. "We've cleared all the legal hurdles for that project. ... It's a matter of funding."
The legislature adds money for the Odessa project every biennium. The department and stakeholders have been pushing for federal funding through the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and, more recently, USDA, Sandison said.
The Grant County Conservation District has applied for a grant under USDA's Small Watershed program, funded by the Farm Bill.
"We think that might be a good source of funding, not total funding, but I think it would provide an increment of funding that would help us achieve more construction of pumping plants and pipelines to move that water from the East Low Canal out to the farms," he said.
Sandison also discussed:
• The Columbia River Treaty. The 12th round of negotiations took place Jan. 12 via videoconference. The department's focus has been on flood management post-2024, Sandison said.
At that point, current flood risk management provisions change to a less-defined approach. Half of the flood risk management storage, more than 20 million acre-feet, that the U.S. relies on each year is behind dams in Canada.
In the absence of a new agreement, Grand Coulee Dam would assume more responsibility for upstream flood risk management. Lake Roosevelt's level would be lowered to handle the flood peak during spring runoff.
"There was a significant gap between round 10 and round 11 because of the pandemic and the change in administration," Sandison said. "There was just a long gap where not a lot was done, and we're certainly hoping they make up for lost time, because 2024 is not that far away."
• Sandison declined to comment on Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's proposed mandatory riparian buffer bill. He said he has not spoken to Inslee about it.
• Congress will start taking up a new farm bill in March. Washington agriculture has "a huge amount of ground to cover" in the bill, Sandison said, including nutrition reform, crop insurance and specialty crop block grants.