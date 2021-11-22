OLYMPIA — The Washington State Supreme Court wrapped up a 44-year-old water-rights case with a ruling that condemns westward expansion in the U.S. as land theft.
The decision, issued Nov. 17, settled three lingering disputes from the adjudication of water rights in the Yakima River Basin, initiated by the Department of Ecology in 1977.
In its ruling, the unanimous court also rendered historical judgment. In previous rulings, the state Supreme Court has recognized tribes had little choice but to accept money for land, but had not before equated settlement of the West with "stealing."
"In the second half of the 19th century, this country encouraged the settling of Native lands through the policy of 'Manifest Destiny,'" Justice G. Helen Whitener wrote for the 9-0 majority.
"This stealing of Native lands led to conflicts between settlers and the tribes and, ultimately, led to treaties and the establishment of reservations to resolve the conflicts," she wrote.
At issue for the court were appeals from the final order in Acquavella, a lawsuit Ecology filed in 1977 to prioritize water rights in Yakima, Benton and Kittitas counties.
"This case presents the culmination of the fight for surface water rights that arguably began in 1855 with the Yakama Nation treaty that reserved water rights for the Yakama Nation," Whitener wrote.
With Acquavella done, Ecology plans to start the decades-long adjudication of surface water and groundwater rights in the Nooksack Basin in Whatcom County in 2023.
Ecology says agricultural water rights can't be set until the water rights of two tribes are quantified. Farm groups say that adjudication will be drawn-out and hard fought, and foreclose cooperation between water users.
The Acquavella appeals were brought by the Yakama Nation, the Ahtanum Irrigation District and the Rattlesnake Ditch Association.
The court ruled the Acquavella order erred by limiting the Yakama Nation to irrigating 120 acres on its reservation.
The ruling doesn't change the amount of water the tribe receives, but the justices agreed with the tribe and the U.S. Justice Department that a state order can't dictate how the federally recognized tribe used the water.
The court ruled against the Ahtanum Irrigation District, which serves about 10,300 acres and draws from a creek that flows along the northern boundary of the Yakama reservation.
The district claimed the right to draw water for livestock from two tributaries, Bachelor and Hatton creeks, after irrigation season. The Yakama Nation objected to the claim.
Whitener agreed the irrigation district had a water right to stockwater, but that it couldn't be used.
The Yakama Nation has senior water rights and "given the scarcity of the water in this sub-basin it is unlikely that there will be water in Ahtanum Creek in excess of what the Yakama Nation can beneficially use," Whitener wrote.
The Rattlenake Ditch Association in Naches won its appeal. The 2-mile-long ditch carries water to about a dozen members.
The court agreed the Acquavella order should have included how much water is lost moving down the ditch in calculating the association's water right.