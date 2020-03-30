YAKIMA, Wash. — Irrigation water has begun flowing at lower Yakima Valley farms, and there should be plenty through the growing season because of good snowpack in the Cascade Range.
Last year, moderate drought resulted in restrictions on junior water right holders and some crop losses.
Washington’s statewide snowpack was 104% of normal on March 30 compared to 47% on Dec. 27 and 80% a year ago, according to the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service.
“Things are looking good considering how the season started out. Some people were ready to declare drought on Jan. 1,” said Scott Pattee, the NRCS state water supply specialist in Mount Vernon.
Twice the normal amount of snowfall in January turned things around and enough snow continued in February and March to maintain a slightly above normal snowpack, Pattee said.
But adequacy of low elevation snow is questionable in the Yakima Basin, said Chris Lynch, hydrologist at the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation in Yakima.
Lower elevation snowpack is not good, and it’s hard to get an accurate reading because SNOTEL sites are at higher elevations, Lynch said.
Overall, the situation is much better than early January or than last year, he said.
A mid-March storm dumped 33 inches of snow at Mission Ridge Ski Area south of Wenatchee. The nearest NRCS SNOTEL snow telemetry site at Upper Wheeler Ridge recorded 24 inches. The same storm provided heavy snow on the north side of the Olympic Mountains, which will irrigate Elwah and Dungeness farmlands.
“Port Angeles and Sequim got more low elevation snow this year than any place in the state,” Pattee said.
While closing offices to the public and making other logistical changes due to the coronavirus, Central Washington irrigation districts are planning normal seasonal startups.
The 72,000-acre Roza Irrigation District, in the Yakima Valley, began charging its 95 miles of canals and 350 miles of laterals with water from the Yakima River on March 16 and began deliveries March 20. It was closer to normal timing than last year, which was late because of late storms leaving snow in canals.
Kittitas Reclamation District, in the upper Yakima Basin, plans to begin water deliveries on April 15.
As of March 30, the five Bureau of Reclamation-controlled mountain reservoirs serving the Yakima Basin were at a combined 671,243 acre-feet of water, which was 63% of capacity and 102% of average for this time of year.
On Dec. 27, they were at 269,787 acre-feet and 25% of capacity.
The April 1 through September streamflow forecast is normal to slightly above normal, Pattee said. The April through June weather outlook, from the U.S. Climate Prediction Center, is for below normal precipitation and above normal temperatures, he said.
“It will be a warm, dry spring but that doesn’t necessarily equate to a faster runoff. We have to look at wind and sun. If we have cloudy days it will slow the runoff,” Pattee said. “So far the National Weather Service is not forecasting any spring flooding.”