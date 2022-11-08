Washington had its hottest October in at least 128 years, capping a five-month stretch of record-setting warmth.
The average temperature statewide in October was 53.9 degrees, or 6.7 degrees above normal, breaking a mark set in 2015, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported.
The average temperature for June to October set a record, too. Temperatures averaged 62.3 degrees over the five months, or 4.4 degrees above normal. NOAA's records date back to 1895.
Oregon, Idaho and California also set high temperatures records for June to October. Oregon was 4.8 degrees warmer than average, while Idaho was 4.1 degrees and California 4.2 degrees.
Oregon had its second-hottest October on record. Idaho had its eighth-warmest, and California had its seventh-warmest.
Washington has set monthly high-temperature records for three of the past four months. July and August were record-breaking months, too.
Climate change contributed, but other factors kept temperatures up, Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond said Tuesday.
"It's not all due to global climate change by any means," he said. "It's not like every summer is going to be this warm."
A strong ridge over western Canada shielded the region from weather disturbances that typically moderate summer weather, Bond said.
"This big herkin' ridge basically blocked that from happening," he said. "It was in a good spot to keep us sunny, warm and dry.
"It took so long for normal fall weather to kick in," Bond said.
From July to September was the second-driest three-month stretch on record for Washington.
A wet spring helped irrigators get through the summer. The dry fall stunted pastures and forced ranchers to start feeding hay to livestock early, the USDA reported.
The weather abruptly turned in late October and early November. Storms set one-day rainfall records in some places and dropped early snow in the mountains.
La Nina conditions will probably continue throughout the winter, according to the federal Climate Prediction Center. La Nina winters usually lead to large snowpacks in the Northwest.
The weather patterns that caused the region to be warm and dry for months are gone, Bond said. "I think it will be a pretty decent snowpack once it's all done."
For the contiguous U.S., October was the 29th warmest and 22nd driest on record.
NOAA has issued a warning that much of the country will be hit with cold air Nov. 14-19.
Temperatures are expected to be below average on the West Coast and get colder farther inland. The Northern Plains can expect sub-zero temperatures, according to NOAA.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.