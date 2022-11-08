Hot weather

A berry shows signs of sun damage. October was another record-setting warm month for Washington.

 Don Jenkins/Capital Press

Washington had its hottest October in at least 128 years, capping a five-month stretch of record-setting warmth.

The average temperature statewide in October was 53.9 degrees, or 6.7 degrees above normal, breaking a mark set in 2015, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported.

