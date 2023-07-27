Dungeness crab (copy) (copy)

The Washington Department of Ecology has fined a fish processor $33,000.

 Dungeness Crab Commission

A Pacific County, Wash., seafood company has been fined $33,000 by the state Department of Ecology for reporting errors spawned by a missing number and a misplaced decimal point.

South Bend Products in Pacific County committed four "significant violations" on two wastewater-monitoring reports the company submitted to the department in August 2022, Ecology announced Wednesday.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you