Washington Department of Ecology alleges it found evidence of illegal irrigating in this field in May in Grant County. The farmer says he will appeal a $10,000 fine.

A Grant County, Wash., hay farmer said he will fight a $10,000 fine issued by the Washington Department of Ecology for purportedly illegally irrigating 100 acres.

William Stevens said June 30 he will appeal the penalty to the Pollution Control Hearings Board. "All I want to do is get in front of an unbiased opinion," he said. "I think I have a good case."

