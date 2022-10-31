A Skagit County, Wash., farm will pay $138,500 to settle allegations by the state Department of Ecology that it illegally irrigated 348 acres of vegetables in 2021.
Ecology originally fined Skagit Valley Farm $267,000. The settlement amount was arrived at through negotiations and was announced by the department Monday.
The money will go to the Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group, a nonprofit organization, for salmon restoration. Ecology will have to approve projects.
Skagit Valley Farm manages scattered pieces of land owned by Acme Properties LLC, Junior Farms LLC and Skagit Farmland LLC, all of which have common ownership. Skagit Valley CEO Tony Wisdom declined to comment.
The farm appealed the fine to the Pollution Control Hearings Board. The farm agreed to drop the appeal, but did not admit to any of the allegations.
Ecology did not document any impairment to other water-rights or any environmental damage. The unauthorized water had the potential to harm fish in the lower Skagit and Samish watersheds, Ecology alleged.
Ecology did not quantify the amount of water involved. The department levied the fine assuming fields had been unlawfully irrigated for 150 days.
Since being fined, Skagit Valley Farm has taken steps to obtain new water rights, change existing water rights and stop illegal water use, according to Ecology.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.