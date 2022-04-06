Skagit Valley Farm, a northwest Washington vegetable producer, has been fined $267,000 by the Washington Department of Ecology, which says the farm illegally irrigated 348 acres last summer.
The farm's CEO and founder, Tony Wisdom, said Wednesday that the farm will appeal the penalty to the Pollution Control Hearings Board.
He said the farm has been meeting regularly with Ecology for months to work through complicated water-right issues and that he was surprised the department decided to issue the fine.
"It's just been so shocking," Wisdom said. "We are committed to being in voluntary compliance with state water rules. That's been our intention from day one."
Ecology's investigation spanned thousands of acres scattered in Skagit County and farmed by Skagit Valley Farm.
The farm irrigated crops, mostly Brussels sprouts and potatoes, without adequate water rights at eight sites on land owned or leased by Acme Properties LLC, Junior Farms LLC and Skagit Farmland LLC, Ecology alleges.
Ecology did not document environmental damage or impairment to other water users. The groundwater withdrawals had the potential to harm fish in the lower Skagit and Samish watersheds, Ecology's Northwest regional water resources manager Ria Berns said.
"We’re talking about irrigating a significant number of acres in a basin where stream flows are lowest when fish need water the most," she said in a statement.
Skagit Valley Farm was founded in 2012 and has water rights in Skagit County. The company says on its Linked In page that its vision is to be the most efficient, productive and profitable agricultural company in the Skagit Valley.
According to Ecology records, the department received a complaint that a large piece of ground was being prepared for irrigated crops. Skagit Water Master Kellie Gillingham reported driving by the property in April and seeing several center pivots. Some of the land didn't have a water right, according to Ecology.
Later that day, Gillingham reported seeing a truck with a Skagit Valley Farm logo and a man apparently hooking up a pump that could draw water from Debay's slough. The farm has land there that does not have a water right, according to Ecology.
Ecology continued the investigation into land owned or leased by the farm and sent a long letter to Skagit Valley Farm detailing the alleged violations July 14. The allegations are largely based on seeing sprinklers and other signs of irrigation on land without water rights, according to Ecology records.
Wisdom said he didn't know until then that Ecology was investigating the farm. He said he hired a water-rights attorney and hydrogeologist to sort through the complaints, involving dozens of pieces of property.
Wisdom said the farm and Ecology might have been able to work out the issues if the department had presented its concerns earlier, rather than conducting what he called a secretive investigation.
Berns said in an interview that Ecology waited until it had written the letter to give the farm clear and detailed information about the alleged violations.
Ecology did not calculate how much water was allegedly used. The department based its fine on the assumption that the different sites cumulatively were irrigated for a total of 150 days.
The department then levied fines ranging from $1,000 to $4,000 a day depending on the size of the site.
In the notice alerting the farm to the penalty, Ecology accused it of choosing "to irrigate crops for financial gain after receiving notice that these activities were unlawful."
Wisdom disputed that characterization. The farm has moved as quickly as possible to resolve complicated water-right issues, he said. "These are absolutely incorrect and false claims and assertions on their part," he said.
The farm likely will have to reduce its acres and seasonal workforce in 2022 to come into compliance, Wisdom said.