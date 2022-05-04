A Skagit County, Wash., farming conglomerate has challenged a $267,000 fine, complaining in an appeal that it was penalized for alleged illegal irrigation that the Department of Ecology knew about but didn't order stopped.
Acme Properties, Junior Farms and Skagit Farmland, which have common ownership, filed the appeal Monday with the Pollution Control Hearings Board. Ecology claims that 348 acres over eight sites were illegally irrigated from mid-July to early September.
The three companies deny any responsibility. A fourth business, Skagit Valley Farm, leased and operated the vegetable farms. It said the land had been historically irrigated and that it didn't know there were potential problems.
According to the appeal, Skagit Valley Farm received a technical assistance letter July 14 from Ecology about the department's concerns. The farm said it thought Ecology was seeking compliance for the 2022 irrigation season.
"Ecology knew that irrigation was continuing for the 2021 irrigation season and yet did not order or communicate to (the farm) to cease," according to the appeal.
Ecology can order an irrigator to stop watering immediately if it suspects a water-code violation will impair water rights or damage the environment. Ecology said in a press release in April the irrigation took place in a drought-stricken basin with endangered fish.
Ecology spokesman Jimmy Norris said in an email Tuesday that the technical assistance letter outlined how the farm could comply with water law and that a fine was appropriate because the farm was slow to come up with a plan.
"We feel confident that this penalty will stand up to scrutiny," he said.
Skagit Valley Farm disputes the department's claim that it didn't respond swiftly to the July 14 letter.
The company's CEO and founder, Tony Wisdom, said last month that he was meeting regularly with Ecology and was shocked by the department's fine. Efforts to obtain further comment from Wisdom on Tuesday were unsuccessful.
Wisdom's company diligently sought to understand Ecology's concerns, requesting more records and hiring a water-rights consultant, and applying for new water rights and seasonal changes as quickly as possible, according to the appeal.
The fine was based entirely on irrigation that took place after the July 14 letter. Ecology didn't quantify how much water was used, but estimated the number of days that the eight sites were irrigated based on the weather and crops.
According to Ecology records, the department said it could justify a $600,000 fine, but used its discretion to issue a smaller penalty.
The appeal calls the $267,000 penalty arbitrary and based on speculation.