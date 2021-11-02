Farmers and ranchers could be expected to do more to keep dirt from eroding into waterways under a new rule proposed by the Washington Department of Ecology.
To clean up polluted water, producers may need to leave riparian buffers, dig ponds to catch soil or manure, put up fences to keep livestock off banks or adopt other "best management practices."
Heightened vigilance will keep fine sediment from settling between gravel and smothering fish spawning beds, according to Ecology.
Ecology water quality standards supervisor Chad Brown said Tuesday he doesn't expect the new rule to lead to more fines, but the agency acknowledges there will be a cost.
"We do recognize there will be specific work done in different areas," he said.
Attorney Toni Meacham, who represents Washington cattlemen in water-quality lawsuits, said Ecology already has broad powers to keep landowners from dirtying water.
"I don't know why we need another statute," she said. "I'm concerned that another statute will look like a hammer."
The pending rule stems from a federal lawsuit filed by Northwest Environmental Advocates against the Environmental Protection Agency. The suit alleged EPA was violating the Clean Water Act by not making Ecology be diligent enough about fine sediment.
Ecology says it already was concerned about fine sediment. But to settle the suit, Ecology agreed to adopt a "fine sediment narrative criterion."
The narrative says fine sediment from human activity can't harm aquatic life. After the narrative is adopted, probably next spring, Ecology will flesh out how it will judge whether sediment is harming fish. Ecology officials say it will be complicated.
Nina Bell, director of Northwest Environmental Advocates, said the rule should cause Ecology to look closely at where fine sediment is a problem and who's contributing to it.
"If landowners, everywhere, had wide stream side buffers with trees and undergrowth, the result would be cooler and cleaner streams, more suitable for fish and other aquatic life," she said.
By looking more closely at fine sediment, Ecology may conclude more waterways are polluted, or "impaired." Under the federal Clean Water Act, Ecology must have clean-up plans for impaired waters.
In a regulatory analysis, Ecology cites plowing, grazing and logging as potential sources of fine sediment. Fences, buffers and manure storage structures are possible countermeasures, according to the analysis.
Washington Forest Protection Association spokeswoman Cindy Mitchell said state law already regulates sediment from logging. She too questioned the need for another law.
"We are strictly regulated on this," she said. "Forestry has really stepped up to the plate and agree salmon need oxygen and clean water."
Ecology calls the proposal the "salmon spawning habitat protection rule." The pending rule also revises standards for oxygen levels in water.
Ecology will take public comments on the rule until Dec. 16. The agency will have online public hearings Dec. 8 and 9. More information is available on Ecology's rule making website: ecology.wa.gov/Footer/rulemaking