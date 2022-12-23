Pumped storage

Denmark investment firm Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners would own a pumped-storage hydro project along the Columbia River in south-central Washington. Tribes oppose the project.

 Washington Department of Ecology

Tribes adamantly oppose a pumped-storage hydro project in south-central Washington that otherwise got passing marks in a new report by the Washington Department of Ecology.

The Goldendale Energy Storage Project along the Columbia River in Klickitat County would not significantly harm wildlife, water quality or aquatic life, according to the final environmental impact statement, which was released Dec. 21.

