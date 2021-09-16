The Washington state aquaculture community is honoring the life of fish farming pioneer and aquaculture advocate Dan Swecker, who died Sept. 1 at the age of 74.
Swecker, a military veteran who earned a Purple Heart, Bronze Star and 25 Air Medals for his valor as a helicopter pilot in Vietnam, was executive director of the Washington Fish Growers Association, an organization he helped launch to promote fish farming in the state.
From 1993 to 2013, Swecker also served in the Washington State Senate, representing the people of the 20th District.
“Dan Swecker viewed aquaculture as both a job creator and as a way to produce local seafood that people could afford, and tirelessly fought to streamline the permitting process for both freshwater and marine aquaculture,” Jim Zimmerman, former lobbyist for the Washington Fish Growers Association, said in a press release.
In his 26-year tenure at the association, Swecker advocated a more rational approach to governance of an industry that was expanding in other countries but lagging in the U.S., he said.
“Dan once joked that fish farming took more courage than it took to earn the Bronze Star and Purple Heart,” said John Forster, industry consultant and former president of Stolt Sea Farm Washington.
“Against all odds, Dan and his wife, Debby, started their own intensive salmon farming operation in Rochester, which was a very impressive operation given the level of development in the aquaculture industry at that time,” he said.
Pete Granger, former Washington Farmed Salmon Commission executive director, said Swecker “was imperturbable in the face of critical issues and unfair criticism of the industry.”
Bill Dewey, director of public affairs for Taylor Shellfish Farms, said Swecker was “an aquaculture visionary, a true gentleman and effective statesman.”
When the legislature eliminated funding for the state aquaculture coordinator, Swecker stepped up to fill the position on a volunteer basis, he said.
Kevin Bright, permit coordinator for Cooke Aquaculture Pacific, said Swecker was “a diplomat who could bridge gaps and reach across the aisle.”
Bright said he was fortunate to have worked with both Swecker and Jim Zimmerman on initiatives that included changing cumbersome and outdated regulations.
“We always referred to Dan Swecker as the ‘foster father for our industry’ because of his tireless efforts in the state legislature to help this fledgling industry grow and succeed,” he said.
Swecker is survived by his wife, Debby, four grown children and their spouses, and seven grandchildren.
A memorial service will take place Sept. 17, at 2 p.m. at the Centralia Community Church of God. An outdoor reception will follow.