The Palouse, one of the top wheat-producing areas in the nation, had one of its wettest springs ever in 2022, meteorologists say.
But they're split on whether it represents a new normal for the region's rainfall.
A strong, persistent offshore flow out of southwestern Oregon continued across central Oregon into the Palouse, said Eric Snodgrass, Nutrien Ag Solutions principal atmospheric scientist.
The Palouse covers parts of north central Idaho, southeastern Washington and northeast Oregon. The Palouse "was able to wring a lot of moisture out of that pattern," Snodgrass said.
Snodgrass said the period from April to June was the wettest on record for the region.
"It was the wettest in 130 years," he said. "That three-month stretch where normally by the time we get into May, we're talking about dry weather settling in, the jetstream flow continued to make it wetter and wetter across that region."
In Pullman, it was the wettest three-month period since at least 2008, said Nathan Santo Domingo, field meteorologist with Washington State University's AgWeatherNet.
"It’s nowhere close to the wettest 90-day period on record, which was the 90 days ending on Jan. 30, 1959, with 15.98 inches of precipitation," Santo Domingo said.
Data goes back to 1893, he said, "though it gets a little hairy as you get into the early 1900s."
According to NOAA data at the Pullman-Moscow Airport, 2022 was the third wettest April-June on record with 8.7 inches, beaten out by 1941 with 9.34 inches and 1948 with 9.13 inches.
Ben Barstow, a Palouse, Wash., farmer and Washington Grain Commission board member, said it was one of the wetter years for his farm.
Many spring crops on the eastern border between Washington and Idaho did not get planted because it was too wet, Barstow said.
For those that were planted, some did well and others did poorly, he said.
"We had a lot of rain for a long time," he said.
Barstow planted the newer club wheat, Castella, developed by USDA Agricultural Research Service breeder Kim Garland-Campbell.
"As I had it in the ground and it started raining this spring, I was thinking, 'Huh, Kim told me she thought this variety would work really well in the eastern Palouse, but she wouldn't recommend it under irrigation' because it would grow tall and fall over — it would lodge," Barstow said. "When you get rained on every seven to 10 days, from some time in March clear through June, that's just about like being irrigated. Because it got way too tall and it fell over. It just kept getting rained on every five, seven, 10 days, all spring long."
Still, Barstow considered it "a very good year," yielding 15 to 20 bushels more than normal as he raised wheat and barley.
The Pacific Northwest is "highly susceptible" to seasonal variability, such as El Nino and La Nina, Santo Domingo said.
"I think the Pacific Northwest is in a unique scenario because we are so heavily impacted by these large scale climate influencers," he said.
Generally speaking, Santo Domingo pointed to an expression: “The wet get wetter, the dry get drier.”
"Our wet events will likely be wetter," he said. "Months like June 2022, which is outside our typical wet season, may become more common, but the precipitation may be confined to only a few heavy events during that month."
In the winter, Santo Domingo expects the region will still see arctic outbreaks and cold stretches, but on average, the snow level will be a bit higher in the Cascades in particular, and even to some extent in eastern Washington.
Snodgrass said the record was "almost certainly" an anomaly.
"I would not consider it a new normal," he said. "I would not expect it again for 2023."
