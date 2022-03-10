PORTLAND — The U.S. Geological Survey is embarking on a study to better understand water supply and demand in the Willamette Basin.
The study is part of a larger effort by the USGS to assess water availability and infrastructure nationwide in response to climate change, population growth and other challenges.
To identify gaps in water availability, the agency is undertaking a series of 10 Integrated Water Science studies in basins across the country, meeting with stakeholders and monitoring interactions among climate, human consumption and hydrology.
The Willamette Basin was selected as the fourth IWS study area, following the Delaware, Upper Colorado and Illinois river basins.
Tanya Trujillo, the Interior Department's assistant secretary for water and science, said in a statement the Willamette Basin supports major cities, fertile agriculture and ecologically important species such as salmon, "making it an ideal location to develop better science for future decisions that will affect both the environment and people of the region."
Nestled between the Oregon Coast and Cascade mountain ranges, the Willamette Valley spans 150 miles north to south and 60 miles east to west. It is home to two-thirds of the state's population, including the Portland metro area, and $2.3 billion worth of agricultural production.
The basin was chosen "because its hydrologic and environmental setting is representative of the challenges faced by conflicting water demands between humans and ecosystems — particularly salmon — throughout the entire Pacific Northwest," according to the USGS.
Integrated Water Science studies date back to the 2009 SECURE Water Act, which directed the USGS to establish a national water availability assessment.
The agency uses "regionally focused innovative data collection, research and modeling" to provide real-time data on water quality, quantity and usage. From there, scientists can develop an Integrated Water Availability Assessment predicting the amount of surface water and groundwater available to balance each basin's needs.
Don Cline, USGS associate director for water, said water monitoring, research and modeling will help the Willamette Basin come up with innovative solutions to issues that are common across many Northwest river systems.
"For example, we expect it to bolster our scientific understanding of seasonal variation in precipitation, groundwater-surface water interactions, snowpack influence on summer low flows, watershed response to severe fire and harmful algal bloom prediction," Cline said.
The USGS says it will begin meeting with partners in the basin later this spring.