The USDA has asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit that alleges it helped finance wetland projects that disrupted a Washington irrigator’s water supply.
Round Lake Farms, a hay grower and distributor near Soap Lake, Wash., claims the wetlands retain water that would otherwise replenish its irrigation source.
Typically, a creek downstream of the wetlands would rise enough in spring for water to spill into Round Lake, on which the farm relies for summer irrigation, according to the farm.
The farm’s lawsuit claims the construction of wetlands has reduced the amount of water flowing into the lake or even disconnected it from creek flows, as occurred in 2020 and 2021.
Though the eight projects are on private property, the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service provided funding and technical expertise to convert the 2,200 acres of farmland into wetlands.
The farm argues that USDA didn’t obtain required state reservoir permits for the wetland projects or adequately study their impacts on senior water rights.
The complaint seeks compensation for $320,000 the farm spent on alternative irrigation sources and $80,000 it paid to consultants who investigated the problem. The farm also wants a federal judge to order the wetlands removed or for USDA to mitigate their effects.
According to the USDA, the creek frequently failed to reach the “significant flood stage” needed to fill the lake long before the agency began buying wetland easements in the area about 20 years ago.
The USDA claims the farm only began complaining about insufficient water levels in the lake after it was issued a warning by state environmental regulators, who believed it was withdrawing excess water for irrigation.
For example, the farm accused a nearby landowner of building an illegal dam across the creek, but state regulators investigated and found no violation, the agency said.
Before it filed the federal lawsuit, the farm made allegations against the wetland projects that were likewise rejected by the state Department of Ecology, according to USDA. State regulators have the “exclusive enforcement authority” over water law, so the farm doesn’t have a private right of action against the USDA.
Furthermore, the USDA claims the federal court lacks jurisdiction over the case. In regard to the wetland restoration program, the agency said it hasn’t waived the “sovereign immunity” that shields the government from lawsuits.
