Wetlands

The USDA is urging a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit that claims wetland projects diminished a Washington state hay grower's irrigation water supply.

 Joshua Bessex/EO Media Group File

Round Lake Farms, a hay grower and distributor near Soap Lake, Wash., claims the wetlands retain water that would otherwise replenish its irrigation source.

I've been working at Capital Press since 2006 and I primarily cover legislative, regulatory and legal issues.

