USDA in a mid-December virtual meeting will seek input about water quantity in the West in the context of programs its Natural Resources Conservation Service offers.
Acting NRCS Chief Kevin Norton is slated to host the virtual public listening session at 10 a.m. EST Dec. 17. A second session will be held at 10 a.m. EST Dec. 18 if additional time is deemed necessary to hear input.
“We have heard from stakeholders that we need to do more to address water quantity issues in the western U.S.,” he said in a release. “This listening session will enable us to hear directly from people at the local level on how to improve our programs and operations.”
Norton said there has been more emphasis recently on the importance of Western water quantity given USDA’s roles in the National Drought Resilience Partnership and the new Water Subcabinet.
NRCS said it expects comments on issues including water-related challenges faced by agriculture producers and the organizations that assist them, as well as on how collaborations and NRCS financial and technical assistance could best be used.
Comments will be considered as NRCS evaluates programs.
Registrations to speak are due by noon EST Dec. 8. Written comments are due Jan. 19.
Information: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2020/12/03/2020-26525/virtual-public-listening-session-natural-resources-conservation-service-programs-and-western-water
Registration: Leslie Deavers, 202-690-4646 or Leslie.Deavers@usda.gov.