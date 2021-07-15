USDA on July 14 designated six more Idaho counties as primary natural disaster areas due to drought.
The designation allows agricultural producers to apply for emergency loans through the department’s Farm Service Agency.
The county designations, and 20 announced earlier, mean producers in Idaho are eligible because they are based in a disaster-designated or contiguous county. Contiguous counties in Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Utah, Montana and Wyoming also are eligible.
Designation as a primary natural disaster area requires a U.S. Drought Monitor rating of D4, D3 or D2 — exceptional, extreme, or severe for at least eight weeks, respectively. The July 8 Monitor rated the central mountains as exceptional and much of the central and east-central mountains as extreme. Parts of Idaho along Washington and Utah borders also showed extreme drought.
USDA on July 14 designated Bonner, Boundary, Cassia, Clearwater, Idaho and Lewis counties as primary natural disaster areas. Applications from these and contiguous counties are due March 7.
The department on July 6 designated Caribou, Clark, Lemhi, Owyhee, Twin Falls and Valley counties. Applications are due Feb. 22.
Also designated July 6 was Adams, Bannock, Benewah, Boise, Bonneville, Butte, Camas, Franklin, Gem, Kootenai, Latah, Lincoln, Nez Perce and Oneida.
USDA said emergency loans can be used to meet recovery needs including replacing essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganizing a farming operation or refinancing certain debts. FSA will review applications based on the extent of losses, available security and repayment ability. Applications are due Feb. 25.