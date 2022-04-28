USDA has designated nine Idaho counties primary natural disaster areas due to drought during the 2021 growing season.
Crop and livestock producers in the counties had extreme or exceptional drought as tracked by the U.S. Drought Monitor, or at least eight consecutive weeks of severe drought.
The April 26 natural disaster designation by U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack allows USDA’s Farm Service Agency to extend emergency loans to producers.
Loans can be used for recovery needs including replacing essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganizing of a farming operation or refinancing certain debts, USDA said. The loans may be issued to producers who experienced 30% crop or livestock losses, a program fact sheet said.
Emergency loan applications are due Dec. 8. The Farm Service Agency reviews them based on the extent of losses, available security and repayment ability.
Officials at the agency’s Idaho state office could not be reached.
A dry spring prompted strong early irrigation demand in southern Idaho. Prolonged dry conditions and high heat last summer stressed crops, pasture and livestock.
Primary counties eligible are Ada, Canyon, Elmore, Owyhee, Payette and Washington in southwest Idaho, Cassia in the south-central region and Clark in the east.
USDA also announced eligibility in contiguous counties Adams, Blaine, Boise, Butte, Camas, Custer, Fremont, Gem, Gooding, Jefferson, Jerome, Lemhi, Lewis, Minidoka, Nez Perce, Oneida, Power, Twin Falls and Valley.
USDA said other contiguous counties eligible are Baker, Malheur and Wallowa in Oregon; Elko and Humboldt in Nevada; and Beaverhead, Missoula and Ravalli in Montana.
