A strong start to the snowpack in the Upper Snake River Basin provides encouragement but no guarantee that the water supply will be sufficient for irrigation and other uses come spring.
Above-average precipitation, especially snow, is needed, managers said.
The basin starts in Wyoming and covers much of eastern Idaho. It is important to many important crops, from potatoes and barley to livestock forage.
“Right now we are doing really well,” said Tony Olenichak, who manages state Water District 1 based in Idaho Falls. “We are above average, but it’s early in the season. I don’t put a lot of weight on the snowpack until we get into January because so much can change.”
The water year starts Oct. 1 and typically must progress into January before it produces half of the snowpack the Upper Snake will get for the year, he said.
“It’s great we have above-average snowpack now,” Olenichak said. But accumulation in November and December is “not a great indicator of what we are going to end up with when we get to April.”
Snowpack for water year 2022 was above normal Jan. 8, after which accumulation essentially stopped until April 1, he said. Snowpack and runoff ultimately lagged long-term averages.
Water stored in Upper Snake reservoirs Dec. 7 was down 10.9% from a year ago to 51% of average, reflecting base flow conditions as well October usage that stretched longer than usual, said Brian Stevens, water operations manager for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Upper Snake region based in Heyburn.
More than 120% of average precipitation likely will be needed by June to fill all water storage accounts, he said.
Soil moisture varies around the basin after the current water year’s dry start, said hydrologist Erin Whorton of the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service Idaho Snow Survey. And whether moisture in the first three feet of soil — important to runoff efficiency — improves by the time runoff occurs remains to be seen.
“Soil moisture levels are showing mixed signals on how the base flows are going to turn out for water year 2023,” Stevens said.
For example, soil moisture is above the year-ago level at the Snake River station near the Yellowstone National Park entrance but below it at Grand Targhee to the southwest, he said. Both weather stations are in Wyoming.
Base flows ultimately will reflect soil moisture, groundwater levels and river reach gains. Heading into winter, base flows above the Heise gauge near Idaho Falls were about 72% of average Dec. 7, down 11 percentage points from a year earlier, Stevens said.
Ongoing drought is the main factor, and “we would need to see well above-average precipitation for likely multiple years to see that really turn around — or one really big year, like 2017,” he said.
