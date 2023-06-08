Palisades Reservoir (copy)

Palisades Reservoir on the Upper Snake River in eastern Idaho.

 Getty Images

More Upper Snake River surface-water irrigators, including some with junior rights, will have a decent supply thanks to above-normal runoff.

Last year’s systemwide peak physical storage for the nine-reservoir system, reached June 22, was about 2.5 million acre-feet.

