American Falls Dam spillway work

American Falls Dam spillway work has been completed.

 U.S. Bureau of Reclamation

Eastern Idaho need snow this winter, and lots of it.

Precipitation at least 110-115% of normal is needed to fill reservoirs along the Upper Snake River by June, according to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

