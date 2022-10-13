Eastern Idaho need snow this winter, and lots of it.
Precipitation at least 110-115% of normal is needed to fill reservoirs along the Upper Snake River by June, according to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.
The amount of water stored in the nine-reservoir system is around 33% of normal, Brian Stevens, area water operations manager for Reclamation, said at an Oct. 12 meeting hosted by the state Department of Water Resources.
If the 2023 water year, which began Oct. 1, has a winter similar to 1989, 2009 and 2019, “then the reservoir system has the potential to fill in 2023,” he said.
The system as of Oct. 11, 2022, was 12% full with 3.6 million acre-feet of storage space left to fill, Stevens said.
System storage capacity is about 4.1 million acre-feet.
“We have a long way to go to fill the system,” he said.
Compared to a year ago, the amount of water stored as a percentage of full:
• Palisades Reservoir, 3 points higher.
• Jackson Lake, 2 points higher.
• Grassy Lake, 4 points higher.
• Henrys Lake, 6 points lower.
• Island Park, 4 points lower.
• Ririe, unchanged.
• Lake Walcott, 49 points higher.
• American Falls, 8 points lower.
• Milner, 10 points higher.
• Little Wood, 12 points higher.
Storing water in Lake Walcott made room for the construction project at American Falls that was recently completed.
The unusually wet April-June period helped water users but was after the normal peak snowpack, said Daniel Tappa, a USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service hydrologist. That meant “a big chunk of water was missing.”
Forecasts call for above-normal precipitation in the next two to three months in the Pacific Northwest and Northern Rockies, said Tim Axford with the National Weather Service in Pocatello.
Forecasts for December through February show equal chances of above- or below-normal precipitation.
A third consecutive La Nina weather pattern, associated with above-normal precipitation and below-normal temperatures in the Northwest, is expected, he said.
But what happens is largely unknown, Axford said.
Last water year’s La Nina started well but in January was altered by the Pacific-North American Pattern, which moved storm tracks farther north, he said. The pattern affects the strength and location of the East Asian jet stream and the weather it delivers to North America, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The first third of October was abnormally dry, but temperatures dropped. The last week of the month could bring a bit more precipitation, though temperatures should remain above normal, Axford said.
