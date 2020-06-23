The Upper Snake River reservoir system stood at 98% full June 21 as irrigators entered the season of heavy usage.
Water supplies in the system are critical to large crop, livestock and dairy sectors in southeastern and south-central Idaho. Though supplies are down slightly, irrigators saved water during the unusually cool, wet weather through the first half of June.
The amount of water stored in the reservoir system peaked early the week of June 15, said Brian Stevens, water operations manager for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s Upper Snake Field Office in Heyburn, Idaho.
All reservoirs filled except Palisades in eastern Idaho and Jackson Lake in Wyoming. They are now about 10,000 acre-feet or 8 inches, and 13,000 or 6 inches, from full-pool status, respectively, he said.
Systemwide fill rates were 100% in 2017 and 2018, 97% last year and 98% this year, Stevens said. The current rate is good given that Reclamation earlier this year performed flood-control operations at Palisades and Jackson, he said. The releases pose challenges related to runoff and irrigation timing.
“We came within 100,000 acre-feet of filling the system completely,” he said. The system holds about 4 million acre-feet.
Reclamation on June 21, 2020, reported fill percentages at individual reservoirs including 100% at Henry’s Lake, Island Park, Grassy Lake and Ririe; 99% at Palisades; 98% at Jackson and Lake Wolcott; and 95% at American Falls.
“This is a good runoff year,” Stevens said. “It is good storage allocation this year.”
Water supplies are at or slightly below average in the Upper Snake region, said Tony Olenichak, who is watermaster with Water District 1 in Idaho Falls and a state Department of Water Resources program manager.
“We have plenty of water,” he said “We will probably end up with 98 or 99% storage allocation. … No one is going to run out of water this year.”
Irrigation diversions in much of eastern Idaho stopped temporarily late in the June 15-19 week on timely rains, he said. More rain could come near the end of the June 22-26 week.
“We have above-average precipitation and below-average demand at this point,” Olenichak said.
Kamren Koompin, who manages his family’s 7,500-acre farm near American Falls, said several good water years recently and the state’s longtime annual effort to recharge the large Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer have benefited producers. Recharge “is starting to be noticeable and pay off a little bit.”
He didn’t make any big changes in irrigation strategy this year.
“Each year, we try to keep our sprinkler packages on pivots updated so we’re not over- or under-watering,” said Koompin, whose family grows potatoes and other crops. “We just try to keep things ship-shape.”
Howard Neibling, University of Idaho Extension irrigation specialist in Kimberly, said irrigators this year have taken water-saving steps including converting gravity, wheel-line or other systems to center-pivots. More new or retrofitted pivots feature a lower-elevation sprinkler package that reduces evaporation and wind-drip loss.
Stevens said Reclamation from June 16 to mid-July is running annual flow augmentation, from American Falls Reservoir by way of Milner Dam below, to benefit downstream fisheries. The amount will be about 240,000 acre-feet, which is above average.