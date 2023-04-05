BC Wesley Hipke

Wesley Hipke, recharge program manager for the Idaho Water Resource Board.

 IDWR

Another aquifer recharge site has been approved for the Upper Snake River region.

The Idaho Water Resource Board on March 31 approved $1.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to develop the 55th Road recharge site about seven miles northeast of Idaho Falls.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

field reporter, SW Idaho and SE Oregon

I cover agricultural, environmental and rural issues in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon. I can be reached at 208-914-8264 mobile or bcarlson@capitalpress.com.

Recommended for you