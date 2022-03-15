DUFUR, Ore. — Underground water storage along Fifteenmile Creek in Oregon's Dufur Valley could provide some much-needed relief for farms and imperiled fish, replenishing dangerously low streamflows during the region's hot and dry summer months.
The Wasco County Soil and Water Conservation District is evaluating a proposal that would divert surface water from the creek when flows are naturally higher in winter and spring. Water would be injected into a deep basalt well and later returned in-stream when needed.
Tech giant Google, which operates a massive data center in nearby The Dalles, recently donated $100,000 to help build a small pilot project 6 miles upstream from Dufur.
Fifteenmile Creek is a 54-mile-long tributary of the Columbia River, flowing from the Cascade Range near Mount Hood to just below The Dalles Dam. It includes habitat for several fish species, including Mid-Columbia steelhead, which are listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.
Nearly three-quarters of the 373-square-mile watershed is also used for agriculture, primarily dryland wheat, irrigated hay fields and tree fruit orchards.
Shilah Olson, Wasco SWCD manager, said that despite irrigators being within their water rights, surface flows in Fifteenmile Creek are over-allocated during the summer, limiting allocations while also posing a threat to steelhead.
"The main thing is limiting their liability under the ESA," Olson said, adding that violations of the law can quickly add up to hefty fines.
Since 2013, some irrigators have voluntarily agreed to reduce their surface water pumping from Fifteenmile Creek when streamflows drop critically low for fish. Salmonids, in particular, are vulnerable when the water temperature rises above 68 degrees.
One significant example saw thousands of juvenile steelhead perish in warm, shallow water in 2009.
That led to the creation of the Fifteenmile Action Plan to Stabilize Temperature, or FAST. Last year, 16 participants with senior water rights spanning 770 acres turned off their water pumps on 21 "alert days," saving roughly 6.6 million gallons of water for fish per day.
In exchange, the irrigators receive direct payments through the program from a variety of sources, including the Freshwater Trust and Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board.
By 2015, stakeholders began looking at other options to bolster summer flows in Fifteenmile Creek. First, Olson said they hired an engineering firm to study building an off-channel reservoir, though it proved too problematic and expensive.
Irrigators instead shifted their focus to underground storage, which appeared to be a viable alternative given the basin's hydrology and aquifers.
To prove whether the theory is correct, Olson said they will develop a small-scale pilot project on a quarter-acre of private land. The Wasco SWCD has applied to divert 1 cubic feet per second of water from Fifteenmile Creek between December and March, totaling 110 acre-feet of storage.
The water would be placed in an infiltration basin, allowing it to filter down through the soil until it reaches a series of gravity-fed pipes. The pipes would send the water to a sump, which would then pump it into the basalt well.
Olson said it remains unclear who will own and operate the facility. "At the end of the day, that's still the million-dollar question," she said.
Once the water is returned in-stream, it would not be available for irrigation withdrawals.
"However, it will still provide a benefit as we hope to strike an ecological balance to support aquatic species and help irrigators to continue using their full water right as long into the summer as possible," Olson said.
The Google grant was awarded to the Wy'East Resource Conservation and Development Area Council, a project partner and regional nonprofit based in The Dalles that works with irrigators in Central Oregon to improve their water and energy efficiency.
Robert Wallace, the council's executive director, said one of the biggest benefits of underground water storage for irrigators will be taking pressure off them to protect ESA-listed steelhead, especially during drought years.
"We've got to figure out how to allow irrigators to continue irrigating, and do it in a manner that we can protect the fish that are in the stream," Wallace said. "A lot of irrigators are worried about litigation. They don’t want to see another fish kill."
The project has also received funding from the Oregon Water Resources Department and OWEB. Olson said construction of the first infiltration basin could break ground this summer, with the first water diversions happening over the winter.
"It's been a long road, and a big question that we're trying to solve," she said. "I'm glad we have such proactive irrigators who want to do the right thing."