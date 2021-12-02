The U.S. and Canada will hold their 11th round of negotiations on updating the Columbia River Treaty Dec. 9, according to the U.S. Department of State.
The treaty focuses on coordinated power operations and flood risk management between the two nations.
Current flood risk management provisions change to a less-defined approach in 2024. That is also the earliest date the treaty can be terminated, provided that either Canada or the United States provides 10 years’ written notice, according to the State Department.
The U.S. and Canada began the negotiations in May 2018. The most recent round was June 29-30, 2020.
Key U.S. objectives include continued management of flood risk, ensuring a reliable and economic power supply and improving the river's ecosystem, according to the State Department.
Half of the flood risk management storage, more than 20 million acre-feet, that the U.S. relies on each year is behind dams in Canada, Lorri Gray, director of the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation's Columbia-Pacific Northwest regional office in Boise, said at a Nov. 5 Columbia Basin Development League meeting.
In the absence of a new agreement, Grand Coulee Dam would assume more responsibility for upstream flood risk management, Gray said. Lake Roosevelt's level would be lowered to handle the flood peak during spring run-off.
Reclamation is working closely with U.S. negotiator Jill Smail to identify the next steps that would result in pre-planned, coordinated use of Canadian storage, Gray said in November.
"In addition to determining how Canada would be compensated for flood risk management, the U.S. is seeking to rebalance the compensation for coordinated power," Gray said.
U.S. negotiators continue to use the "U.S. Entity Regional Recommendation for the Future of the Columbia River Treaty after 2024" as a guide during the negotiations, according to the State Department.
