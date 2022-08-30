It's time to get more women behind the wheel, officials say.
The U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has created a 16-member advisory group focused on recruiting women to work in the trucking sector at a time when the industry is experiencing a severe shortage of drivers.
Officials say the new panel, called the Women of Trucking Advisory Board, will try to remove or overcome barriers that block women from entering the industry, draw more women into long-term trucking jobs, provide education and mentorship opportunities and look for ways to enhance safety for women in trucking.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, in a statement about the new board, said that women "have long been underestimated and underrepresented behind the wheel and in jobs across the sector."
Robin Hutcheson, deputy administrator of the U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, said women account for only 24% of all transportation jobs in the U.S.
According to a 2022 gender diversity study by the Women in Trucking Association, although women account for nearly 75% of human resources roles in the trucking industry, they represent less than 14% of drivers and fewer than 4% of technicians.
In a statement, Ellen Voie, president and CEO of the association, said she expects the number of women in transportation careers will "continue to increase in the coming years."
The new federal board has 16 founding members, all women. Five are current commercial motor vehicle (CMV) drivers; four are former CMV drivers; and others are trainers, executives and authors.
These women came from trucking companies of all sizes, independently-owned trucking operations, nonprofits, trucking business associations and educational organizations.
"We anticipate many great ideas from the advisory board that will help expand equity and safely provide access to careers in trucking for women across the industry," said Hutcheson, the deputy administrator.
The board’s 16 members are:
• Anne Balay, organizer, Service Employees International Union.
• Joyce Brenny, founder, Brenny Transportation/Brenny Specialized.
• Jerri Banks, owner, Life on the Road Recruiting and Transportation Services.
• Elisabeth Barna, vice president, American Trucking Associations.
• Enjoli DeGrasse, deputy director, International Brotherhood of Teamsters.
• Marie Druckenmiller, director of transportation, Amazon.
• Erin Ducharme, CFO, H&L Bloom/Bloom’s Bus Lines.
• Laura Duryea, manager of recruiting, retention and driver development, Boyle Transportation.
• Marquita Jones, J.B. Hunt.
• Kellylynn McLaughlin, Schneider National Inc.
• Dianne McNair-Smith, CEO, 3 Girls Trucking Academy.
• Sharae Moore, founder and president, She Trucking Foundation.
• O’Sheauna Parker, Haul.
• Emily Plummer, Prime Inc.
• Soledad Munoz Smith, vice president of operations, Munoz Trucking.
• Nicole Ward, African American Women in Trucking Association.
