A new federal advisory board aims to attract  more women to the trucking industry.

 BOSSCO Trading

It's time to get more women behind the wheel, officials say.

The U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has created a 16-member advisory group focused on recruiting women to work in the trucking sector at a time when the industry is experiencing a severe shortage of drivers.

