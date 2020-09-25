The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Sept. 24 notified Congress that it plans to transfer ownership of federal canals, facilities and land to the Minidoka and A&B irrigation districts in south-central Idaho.
The move triggers a 90-day congressional waiting period. The U.S. Department of the Interior will complete the transfers unless Congress during that time enacts a joint resolution opposing it.
A 2019 federal law allows transfers to be processed without an act of Congress. Extensive analysis under the National Environmental Policy Act is not required if there is no change in how infrastructure is used. Power purchases from Reclamation at the cost of generation can continue.
Transferring ownership of infrastructure to local irrigation districts that have paid for it over many years is seen as quickening decision-making, and adding operational and financial flexibility. Districts complete the transfer by paying for federal land underneath or next to structures.
Minidoka Irrigation District, post-transfer, would also be able to participate in annual state efforts to recharge the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer.
“It reduces the regulatory burden and opens an opportunity to participate in recharge,” General Manager Dan Davidson said. And groundwater-to-surface-water conversions would be easier.
“It’s nice to reach the end of the process and move it forward to Congress,” A&B Irrigation District Manager Dan Temple said. The district has been working on it for just over a year.
“It will allow us to become the sole decision-maker,” he said. Now, “if we want to pipe a small ditch, we have to have (the Bureau of Reclamation) review it and give their approval. The timing of their reply doesn’t always coincide with our need to start and complete the project.”
Districts worked with Reclamation, Interior, members of Idaho’s congressional delegation and others on the transfer.
Reclamation Columbia-Pacific Northwest spokeswoman Michael Coffey said the agency on Sept. 30 is slated to post the draft agreement on its website for a 30-day public review. “Following the 90-day congressional review, if Congress is satisfied with the agreement, we will move to begin the transfer process.”
Interior Associate Deputy Secretary Kiel Weaver said on a conference call that the law requires compliance with other laws — including NEPA. A&B and Minidoka are quasi-state agencies.
Interior and Reclamation also met with tribes and held public meetings.
Interior Assistant Secretary for Water and Science Tim Petty said the local districts have spent much time and money on the ground over the years. After taking title, “they can look at their own vision and priorities. And they can hand their systems to the next generation.”
The A&B and Minidoka water-delivery facilities are the fourth set slated for transfer under the law.