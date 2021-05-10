Anticipating a shortage of water this summer, Idaho Department of Water Resources Director Gary Spackman said he will administer Portneuf River Basin surface-water rights in conjunction with Snake River rights.
Senior water right holders will get water first.
The Portneuf is a Snake River tributary in southeastern Idaho. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in an April joint forecast predicted runoff at 80% of average.
“Our clients, as well as other spaceholders in American Falls and upriver reservoirs may suffer reduced water supplies because of ongoing and future junior surface water diversions in Basin 29 (Portneuf),” Travis Thompson, an attorney for several members of the Surface Water Coalition, said in a letter to Spackman.
The coalition requested that IDWR and the water districts ensure that all senior surface water rights on the Snake River "are properly protected throughout the 2021 irrigation season and beyond.”
Spackman will administer water rights in the Portneuf Basin in conjunction with the rights in the Snake River as required by law, IDWR said in a release. This is the first year since the adjudication that the department will combine Portneuf and Snake water right administration.
Idaho administers water rights on a “first in time, first in right” basis. Spackman, through watermasters, delivers water to users based on priority dates.
When there isn't enough water to satisfy all rights, deliveries to holders of junior rights with newer priority dates are curtailed to ensure senior right holders receive a full supply.
Many rights on the Portneuf have priority dates junior to water rights on the Snake River.
Spackman said the department for several years has prepared Portneuf users for regulation of diversions with Snake diversions. The coalition previously had not requested regulating Portneuf rights.
“But I don’t think I have any choice now,” he said. “Upon receiving the request, the law requires me to administer the water rights in priority.”
The department is notifying more than 400 affected users.
Spackman said if Portneuf junior users are affected, water may be available in the rental pool or the Shoshone-Bannock tribal rental pool. He encouraged users to meet with coalition members to discuss possible solutions.