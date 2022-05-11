CLATSKANIE, Ore. — The Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals has for a third time remanded a decision by Columbia County to rezone 837 acres of agricultural land for industrial development at Port Westward.
In its ruling on May 9, LUBA sided with environmental and land use organizations that the county did not adequately demonstrate how proposed industrial uses may be compatible with surrounding property, including farms.
The land was purchased by the Port of Columbia County in 2010, and is adjacent to the Port Westward Industrial Park along the Columbia River near Clatskanie.
Port officials have long sought to rezone the 837 acres to expand Port Westward and attract more industrial tenants. Opponents, however, worry the site will become a hub for fuel development, threatening the area's air and water quality.
County commissioners have approved the port's rezone application three times since 2014. Each time, opponents have appealed the decision to LUBA, which sent it back to the county.
The most recent appeal was filed by Columbia Riverkeeper and 1000 Friends of Oregon. They argued the county and port failed to consider impacts on farms, salmon habitat and other natural resources.
Previously, the port had identified five business types that could locate within the rezoned land, including forestry and wood products, dry bulk commodities, liquid bulk commodities, natural gas and break bulk cargo.
All would be dependent on Port Westward's deepwater dock that provides 4,000 feet of waterfront access for large cargo ships on the Columbia River.
NEXT Energy is proposing a $2 billion renewable diesel refinery at the industrial park. Opponents have appealed the county's approval of a rail facility that would serve the project. The rail line would cross land zoned for agriculture.
Dan Serres, conservation director for Columbia Riverkeeper, said LUBA's latest ruling is a validation of concerns that have been raised locally. If the rezone were approved, it would nearly double the size of Port Westward, putting it on par with the Port of Vancouver in Washington.
"Again and again, community members have come together to protect the Lower Columbia River's clean water, salmon and other fish, and sustainable jobs," Serres said.
Farmers in the nearby Beaver Slough Drainage District have raised concerns about how industrial contamination could harm their crops, which rely entirely on surface water for irrigation drawn from the Columbia River via a system of ditches.
Mike Seely, a mint farmer in the district, said the county "erred badly" in rezoning Port Westward.
"The land they seek to industrialize has been farmed for generations, providing unique and deep soils that sustain the production of food and other crops that go far beyond this community, from U-pick blueberries to high-quality mint and cattle," Seely said.
According to LUBA, the county's insufficient analysis of potential impacts under the rezone places a disproportionate burden on other agencies that would issue conditions for specific projects "to ensure, if not establish, compatibility."
In a statement, Sean Clark, the port's executive director, said he was disappointed by LUBA's decision but remains hopeful. He did not specify whether the port will attempt to rezone the property for a fourth time.
"The port believes that we effectively demonstrated that responsible industrial and agricultural uses can coexist together as good neighbors, as they have for decades at Port Westward," Clark said. "The port commission will consider how to best move forward for economic development in Columbia County."
Port Westward is already home to three natural gas power plants operated by Portland General Electric, and a loading facility managed by the Massachusetts-based Global Partners Inc. to ship ethanol and biodiesel across the Pacific Ocean.