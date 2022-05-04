TALENT, Ore. — With a significantly wetter April on the books, projections for the upcoming summer irrigation season for the Talent Irrigation District in southern Oregon have improved slightly.
This year, the district anticipates that there should be enough water for a 30-day irrigation season, that could tentatively start on or around June 15, according to TID Board President Mike Winters.
Winter said there’s a chance that the district could have more than 30 days available but he would prefer to “underpromise” and “overdeliver” when it comes to making estimates for the season.
TID is 3,088 acre-feet below normal levels at this time of the season, with 12,025 acre-feet to last at least 30 days of the irrigation season, TID Manager Wanda Derry said.
Board members and staff at TID hope for a wet May. Winters estimates the board of directors will vote to make a decision on the start date in late May, or at or before its regular June board meeting.
Winters said the district often struggles to discern the best timing to use the water as there are various groups of growers to accommodate, from grapes and pears to hemp and hay.
“It’s real hard because the hay and cow guys need it more on the front end and the pear and grape and hemp (growers) … need it more on the back end (of the season),” Winters said.
What Winters does know is that the board doesn’t plan to split up the amount of water as it did last year when it shut off more than two months early.
For hay farmers, Winters sees the possibility for one to two cuttings under that scenario.
“We’re going to watch the moisture profiles really close,” Winters said.
“There’s so many variables. You can only do the best you can do. It’s a tough standard to meet, with a finite amount of water. Even if we had double the amount of water, we’d be in a lot better position trying to make those decisions.”
Winters estimated about 25 people attended the meeting, most growers wanting to learn more about this year’s irrigation season.
“When we turn on the water, they’ll be busy irrigating,” Winters said.
