The Treasure Valley Water Users Association Board of Directors has canceled its tour of irrigation-infrastructure sites in southwest Idaho, citing concerns about potential coronavirus spread, Executive Director Roger Batt said.
The debut Treasure Valley Water Users Tour, slated for Aug. 19, was expected to include up to 50 participants.
“We decided to cancel because of COVID-19, and the spikes and cases not coming down,” Batt said. “A lot of people are reluctant to get on a bus. As an organization, we did not want to potentially expose anyone to the coronavirus. Safety is our number one priority for the community and our attendees.”
Now the association plans to add the site visits to an agricultural tour for Idaho legislators scheduled for the southwest region Aug. 23-25, 2021, he said.
Idaho has reported 22,707 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, including 473 new cases Aug. 5.